BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Barberton Police Department is investigating a fatal one-car crash that happened Monday morning.

According to police, just after 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a one-car accident in the 1400 block of West Waterloo Road.

Police say they found a car that had gone off the road and down an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital and has not been identified.

The Barberton Police Department, the Summit Metro Crash Response Team and the Summit

County Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.