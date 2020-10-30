One killed in Barberton apartment fire; firefighter injured

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Barberton Fire Department says one of two people rescued from an apartment fire Friday morning has died.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 220 block of First St. NW.

Firefighters rescued two people from the second floor of the apartment building.

One of them was hospitalized and died at Summa Barberton Hospital, Barberton Fire reports.

That person has not been identified.

A firefighter was also treated for injuries. The fire department says they are not life threatening.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting Barberton in determining the cause of the fire.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8