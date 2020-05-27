One killed, four injured in shooting at East Cleveland gas station

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at Hanini Gas Station at 12800 Euclid Ave.

Police say four people were injured in the shooting.

A 20-year-old died at the hospital from several gunshot wounds.

He’s been identified as Jamil Logan.

Police say the East Cleveland detective unit will be assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police say they have several persons of interest but have not made any arrests.

