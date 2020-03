Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly car crash.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday at W. 25th St. and Queen Ave.

A car hit a guard rail and burst into flames, according to FOX 8 crews on the scene.

One person was killed. Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Some streets in the area are closed while police investigate.