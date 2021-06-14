One killed, 5 injured in shooting at Wayne County dragway; suspect wanted

WEST SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it knows who the suspect in a shooting at a car racing track is, but he hasn’t been identified yet to the public.

The shooting happened Sunday in the parking lot at Dragway 42.

Capt. Douglas Hunter, of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting took place at the end of the Dragway’s “Race Day” event.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a man was driving recklessly and doing “burnouts” in his truck when the track owner and others confronted him.

Shots fired at Dragway 42 (Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures)

Shots fired at Dragway 42 (Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures)

Shots fired at Dragway 42 (Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures)

The confrontation escalated when the sheriff says the driver got out of his vehicle and opened fire.

A person in the crowd fired shots in response.

One person was killed. At least 5 others were injured.

None of the victims has been identified.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect left the scene with the help of other individuals.

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

The man who shot back at the driver is also being questioned.

Investigators say at least 20 rounds were fired.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.