One injured in shooting near Morse Road Walmart in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after reports of a shooting at a Walmart in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart at 3900 Morse Road in Easton for reports of a shooting.

According to Columbus Police Commander Dan Hargus, the shooting happened outside the store in the parking lot.

Hargus said the suspect and the victim were in some type of verbal altercation which led to the shooting, adding the two appeared to know each other.

Columbus Police are investigating a shooting at Walmart on 3900 Morse Rd. Dispatch says at least one victim was transported to Grant with life-threatening injuries. We also know police are looking for two suspects in a Chevy Equinox. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/AHoMlcINQz — Jonathan Jackson (@JonathanNBC4) March 7, 2021

The male suspect fled the scene in a dark colored Chevy Equinox.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The Walmart did not close and the store was not evacuated. One entrance where police are conducting their investigation is closed.

Columbus homicide detectives are getting involved with the investigation, Hargus said.

No further information is available at this time.