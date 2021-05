EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department is investigating a fight and a shooting at Tungsten Park.

Officers responded to E. 260th St. and Tungsten Rd. in Euclid around 1:40 a.m.

Euclid police tell FOX 8 a group of people was fighting in Tungsten Park when an SUV drove by firing shots.

One person was hit in the shoulder.

They were taken to the hospital.

Police have not released a vehicle description.

If you have any information that can help police, call (216)731-1234.