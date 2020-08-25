One injured in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a house fire at in the 800 block of E. 95th St. just after 6 a.m.
Cleveland Fire says EMS took one person to the hospital with burn injuries.
They say there is extensive damage to the exterior of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No firefighters were hurt.
