CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators will be looking into the cause of a house fire that broke out late Monday in Cleveland.

Firefighters responded to the 12000 block of Buckingham Ave. around 11 p.m.

EMS tells FOX 8 they took one person to the hospital.

At last check they were in serious condition.

There is no word on a cause.

Firefighters quickly had the fire under control.