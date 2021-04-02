One injured in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in Cleveland early Friday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m. firefighters were called to a burning home in the 7500 block of Donald Ave.

When firefighters arrived, flames were already showing from the second floor.

The person who lived in the home got out but was hurt.

They were transported to the hospital by EMS.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Roads were closed in the area while they fought the flames.

There is no word on a cause or the condition of the person who was injured.