CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters rescued a person from a burning home early Thursday morning.

A house in the 4100 block of E 139th St. around 12 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly.

Fire crews found a person in the home.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital.

No word on their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.