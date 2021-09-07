One Indiana brewery makes waves by getting rid of tipping, raising employee wages instead

**Related Video Above: Northeast Ohio restaurants cope with staffing shortages through the pandemic**

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WJW) — One brewery in Indiana is doing away with tips, instead opting to pay its workers more money per hour.

The owners of Switchyard Brewing Company in Bloomington took to Facebook last week, explaining the reasoning for the change, saying that tipping has a “classist, racist history, is sexist, feels awkward and compulsory, does not fix poor service, foster competition between coworkers and does not ensure good service.”

Servers and bartenders in Indiana are required to be paid a base of $2.13 per hour. If tips made during a shift do not add up to the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, employers are required to pay employees the difference. Ohio and other states follow a similar philosophy.

Switchyard, however, said its employees deserve a living wage and that they will be given $15 an hour to start, moving up to $18.

The brewery is also opting to pay for employees’ urgent care and mental health visits and is offering unlimited vacation time to full-time employees.

The move comes at a time when lawmakers across the country are considering a $15 minimum wage (with some areas already putting that in place) and many are debating if tipping is necessary anymore. Meanwhile, some restaurants in Northeast Ohio and beyond are experiencing worker shortages.

Rather than tipping, the brewery is instead asking for customers to offer feedback on its social media platforms.