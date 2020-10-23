One in critical condition after shooting in the Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Flats.

It happened at Center Street and Merwin Avenue outside the Flat Iron Cafe at just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

There were several casings in the street, while one window had a bullet hole.

Two other possible victims were taken to hospitals.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: