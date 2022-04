BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW)– One person was injured when an Ohio Department of Transportation truck was hit on Interstate 480 east in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

An SUV hit the truck at Ridge Road while a patching crew was working. One person was taken to the hospital, according to ODOT.

It’s the 77th time this year ODOT has been struck, the department said on Thursday.

Two lanes were blocked while the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated. The scene was cleared at about 1:15 a.m.