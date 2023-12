CLEVELAND (WJW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of East 82nd Street.

According to Fox 8 News crews at the scene, a car in the driveway had bullet holes, and a house was also shot up.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, this incident was a drive-by shooting into a home.