(WJW) – “Crash,” a one-eyed rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, was named the winner of the 5th Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts competition.

After thousands of votes rolled, Crash became the first feline ever to be crowned a Cadbury Bunny. He will be featured on this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial.

He also receives a $5,000 cash prize and $5,000 for an animal shelter of his choice.

The 8-year-old cat was rescued after breaking his leg and jaw and losing an eye in a car crash. Everyone quickly fell in love with Crash at his shelter and he became the resident cat there.

Other finalists included a 3-year-old Lionhead bunny from Ohio, named Bobo, who was rescued after not being fed and one of his ears was cut off.

