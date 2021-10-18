One dead, two others with smoke inhalation after Euclid apartment fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — One person is dead and two others are suffering with smoke inhalation after an apartment caught fire in Euclid on Sunday night.

According to a Euclid Fire Department Facebook post, they arrived on the scene just before 11 p.m. to find a 2nd-floor apartment up in flames.

The department says that strong winds sent smoke throughout all six floors of the building.

They were able to get the flames under control around 11:20 p.m.

A 57-year-old female was found dead in the hallway outside of an apartment that was nearly 200 feet away from where the fire started in another apartment.

A 72-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman with smoke inhalation were treated at the scene with oxygen and refused transport to the hospital.

After an investigation, officials determined that unattended cooking may have caused the fire. Damages are estimated at $425,000 for the building worth $1.75 million.

The department says this incident serves as a reminder to NEVER leave cooking grease or oil unattended: The grease or oil will ignite and spread fire to things nearby.