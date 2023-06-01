CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One person has died after a shooting sent four people to the hospital, police confirm.

The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night near East 123rd Street and Locke Avenue in Cleveland.

Three others were also injured. Two victims remain in critical condition, and one man is in stable condition, according to officials.

There has been no word on what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

