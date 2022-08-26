CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after an SUV flipped over in Canton early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call about a crash just before 1 a.m. in the 5200 block of Market Avenue N where they found a 2007 Hummer H3 overturned on the east side of the road, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.

Police say the Hummer was traveling south bound on Market Ave when it went left of center, off the road and hit a tree trapping two passengers inside.

The Canton Fire Department responded and extracted them. One passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

The victims identities are being withheld at this time pending notifications.

The crash is under investigation.