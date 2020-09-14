One dead, one critical after four-wheeler crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a report of two bodies found lying by a bridge just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Lake County sheriff says two people were found on Northridge Rd., just east of Casement under the CSX railroad overpass.

Investigators say the two had been riding on a four-wheeler.

They were headed westbound on the elevated CSX railroad right-of-way, according to a press release.

The four-wheeler hit a concrete barrier, and both people were ejected.

Both fell off the elevated bridge and onto the road.

The impact killed one of them instantly.

She’s been identified as Bianca Pizzie, 38.

The other person also has life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s been identified as Todd Campbell, 43.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (440)350-5620.