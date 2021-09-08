One dead in Painesville apartment fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Painesville.

Firefighters responded to a call about a toxic odor Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment on E. South St.

Firefighters found evidence of an apartment fire that had smothered itself out.

According to a press release, firefighters found a deceased male inside the apartment.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Painesville township’s Arson K-9, along with Painesville police assisted at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released.