One dead in Painesville apartment fire

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Painesville.

Firefighters responded to a call about a toxic odor Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment on E. South St.

Firefighters found evidence of an apartment fire that had smothered itself out.

According to a press release, firefighters found a deceased male inside the apartment.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Painesville township’s Arson K-9, along with Painesville police assisted at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral