One dead in Lakewood standoff

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Members of the SWAT team with Lakewood police are on the scene at a home on Clifton Blvd. and Belle Ave. Thursday.

Police were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check.

According to police, officers found a man dead in the front yard when they arrived at the home.

Police say another man has barricaded himself inside the home.

Police negotiators are on the scene.

Lakewood stand-off: Clifton CLOSED Marlowe – Warren. Belle CLOSED Lake – Clifton. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 13, 2020

Clifton Blvd. is closed from Marlow Ave. to Warren Rd.

Belle Ave. is closed from Lake Ave. to Clifton Blvd.

Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified.

