CLEVELAND (WJW)– Crews are at a house fire at Denison Avenue and West 99th Street in Cleveland this afternoon.

One person died and a 66-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

The fire investigation unit is also at the scene.

(Photo: Carmen Centrackio/FOX 8)

(Photo: Carmen Centrackio/FOX 8)