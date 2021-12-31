One dead in early morning house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A person died in a house fire in Cleveland early Friday.

According to Cleveland Fire Department, crews responded to the 13300 block of Southview Avenue around 2 a.m. They found a two-story house on fire.

While searching the structure, a person was found deceased. Due to the severity of the burns, the person has not yet been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the identity of the victim

. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.