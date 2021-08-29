One dead in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Fire Department is reporting a fatal house fire that happened on Friday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a house fire at 436 Noah Ave around 8:30 p.m. to find neighbors and family attempting to rescue an elderly person who was trapped in an upstairs bedroom.

Officials say one person died and one was treated by medics and released.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes, officials say.

Three adults are reported to have lived in the home.

Fox8.com will keep you updated with further developments.