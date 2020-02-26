One dead, another injured in Cleveland gas station shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a gas station.

Officers were called to Community College Avenue and East 40th Street shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspect tried to get into the gas station and pulled out a gun when employees didn’t let him inside. As the suspect was leaving, a 53-year-old man inside the store got his own handgun and followed him.

Cleveland police said that’s when the suspect turned and fired multiple shots, hitting two others. A 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died. A bullet grazed the chest of a 55-year-old.

The suspect fled into the Carver Park apartment complex.