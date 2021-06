CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– One man is dead following a shooting at the basketball court in Denison Park in Cleveland Heights Tuesday evening.

Two men were shot in the park, located at Monticello and South Belvoir boulevards, at about 6 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said at least two suspects were seen fleeing the area. She said it appears the victims and the suspects knew each other, and this was not random.

The investigation is ongoing.