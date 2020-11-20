One dead, another critically hurt in Seneca County crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP (WJW)-– The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday evening.

The accident happened on State Route 101 near mile-post 9 in Seneca County just after 9 p.m.

Troopers say James Kear 54, of Clyde, was driving a Ford F-150 southwest bound on SR 101 when he traveled left of center and struck another vehicle head-on. Kear was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, Mark Myers, 49, of Huron, had to be extracted from his vehicle and was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo with critical injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

