SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– One person is dead following a shooting in South Euclid Monday evening.

Officers were called to Sheffield Road near Ardmore Road just after 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Police said they found one victim, who was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The name of the deceased was not released.

South Euclid police said they don’t believe this was a random event.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 216-381-1234.