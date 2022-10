CLEVELAND (WJW)- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Cleveland’s Public Square, according to officials.

The shooting took place just before Midnight on Sunday.

There is no word on a suspect or what led to the shooting.

Several evidence markers could be spotted in the area.

