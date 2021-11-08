Live: One dead after shooting at Target near Easton

UPDATE: Columbus police are expected to give an update on the shooting momentarily. Watch in the above player.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are responding to the Target on Morse Crossing, where there was a report of a shooting and that one person had died on Monday morning.

Although police said one person was dead at the scene, they could not immediately say whether it was related to the shooting. There were unconfirmed reports that the shooting occurred outside the store. Customers were kept inside until police cleared the scene, and then they were allowed to leave.

The Morse Crossing Target is near Easton Town Center.

The homicide would mark the 175th in Columbus in 2021, matching the total from last year for the most in the city’s history.

