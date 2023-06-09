BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after a garage fire in Barberton early Friday morning.

According to the Barberton Fire Department, the fire happened on the 400 block of Wooster Road North around 7:50 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a victim in the garage.

He was taken to Akron General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the department said.

The fire was put out and under control by 8:11 a.m., according to the department.

The Summit County medical examiner and Ohio state fire marshal are investigating this fire.

No other injuries were reported.