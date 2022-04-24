NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Stark County with two all-terrain vehicles.

Steven Blouir of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 at Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township, according to a release from OSHP.

Police say Blouir and a male from Louisville, Ohio were riding ATVs side-by-side and traveling east on State Route 172 when they sideswiped each other.

Blouir’s ATV overturned and he was hit by the other ATV, according to the release.

The other rider was taken to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say neither of the males were wearing helmets.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.