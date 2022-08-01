COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead and at least three others injured after a shooting at a bar in south Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported outside of the Old Landmark bar on the 100 block of Rumsey Road at approximately 9:40 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:54 p.m. Columbus police have confirmed a second person has died but did not provide details.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, while another took themselves to Grant. Neither person’s condition is known at this time. The fifth victim was taken to an OhioHealth standalone emergency room.

Police have not released any further details.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.