One arrested, one on the run after 100 mph chase through Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A chase that hit dangerous speeds through Maple Heights ended in a crash in Garfield Heights early Tuesday.

Maple Heights police attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the suspects did not stop.









E. 131st St. and Broadway, Garfield Heights

Communications on police emergency channels said the pursuit hit over 100 mph.

The suspect vehicle crashed through a concrete barrier near E. 131st St. and Broadway around 1:30 a.m.

According to FOX 8 crews on the scene, one suspect was taken into custody.

The other ran into the woods.

Shaker Heights police also assisted in the search with a K-9 unit but was unable to track down the suspect.

There are no reports of injuries.

The suspects have not been identified.

