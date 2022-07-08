AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say they arrested one person in Thursday night protests. According to police, a group of about 50 protesters gathered around a residential area at W. Exchange St. and Stadelman Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Police say vehicles were blocking and disrupting the flow of traffic. Officers cleared the roadway.

About an hour later, police say a crowd caused public safety concerns in the Ellet community. Officers cleared the crowd there as well.

According to police, officers stopped a man for a traffic violation around 10:50 p.m. on W. Exchange. Police say the driver was illegally blocking intersections. According to police, the driver had a gun that he was not legally allowed to carry. The driver was charged with having weapons under disability, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and rioting.

Akron reinstated its curfew due to the confrontations between police and demonstrators.

7 protesters were arrested Wednesday.

Protesters are demonstrating against the police killing of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man who was killed on June 27.