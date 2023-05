CLEVELAND (WJW) – On April 8, 2024, Northeast Ohio will get an experience of a lifetime.

A total solar eclipse will darken the skies, and our area is right in the middle of it all.

But you can’t just look at the sun. In fact, even though the sun is blocked by the moon you will still need special equipment to view it.

Fox 8’s Roosevelt Leftwich tells us how to watch and why you should start planning now. Watch in the video above.

QUICK LINKS:

Solar Eclipse Safety

Eye safety tips