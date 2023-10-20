WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Zara can jump a whopping distance of 21 feet, earning the 5-year-old Labrador Retriever from Westlake global attention.

“We’ve been told at national and global dock diving competitions that she’s a once-in-a-lifetime dog,” said Zara’s owner Brittny Heller.

Dog dock jumping is a competition in which dogs compete in jumping for distance or height from a dock into a body of water.

Brittny and her husband James Heller told FOX 8 News that Zara won first place in national competitions to make it to the recent global championship in Dubuque, Iowa.

Brittny said Zara also always impresses judges with her 8-foot vertical jump.

Zara liked swimming in Lake Erie as a puppy then the Hellers started training her at dog jumping pools in North Ridgeville.

Zara dueled a variety of dog breeds from the United States, Australia, Italy and Canada, finishing 19th out of more than 500 dogs at the worldwide competition.

“Just making it to the global championship for a dog in its first year of dock jumping is extremely rare,” Brittny said.