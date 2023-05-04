***Video above: Watch out for lottery scammers online***

PITTSBURG, California (WJW) – A California woman’s life has changed dramatically since she was homeless back in 2017. Now, thanks to a lucky lottery ticket, she’s a multi-millionaire.

Lucia Forseth told California Lottery that she didn’t have a home back in 2017.

After overcoming homelessness some years later, Forseth plans to get married and acquire her associate degree this year.

Just recently, she decided to pick up a 2023 Scratchers ticket while getting an oil change at the Walmart in Pittsburg, California. It turned out to be a massive $5 million winner.

“I only bought one ticket,” Forseth said. “I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

Forseth told California Lottery that she plans to buy a house and invest the rest of her winnings.

“You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” she said.