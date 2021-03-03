On World Hearing Day, local family shares story of how cochlear implants changed son’s life

CLEVELAND (WJW) – His world, no longer silenced.

“Good job! Yup, that’s it! that’s it!”

At just 1 year old, a video captured Mason Nagy of North Ridgeville hearing his older brother’s voice for the first time. All thanks to the cochlear implants he received at the Cleveland Clinic.

Born in 2012, his condition is the result of a virus mom Stephanie contracted during pregnancy.

Father Charlie Nagy said, “Mason is our third and youngest child, and obviously it was devastating, to find out among other things, that he was deaf.”

Photo courtesy Nagy family

On this World Hearing Day, the Nagy’s are sharing Mason’s story and their experience as part of a recent study regarding the effectiveness in children with developmental and cognitive delays and cochlear implants.

“I often have families that ask me ‘Well, I know my child’s not going to ever speak or be able to talk to me, so is there any point in me doing the cochlear implant?'” said Dr. Samantha Ann, medical director of pediatric and ear and hearing disorders at the Clinic. But she says the answer is “yes.”

“They responded either neutrally or mostly favorably, meaning that they felt positive benefits seen from cochlear implantation in these children,” she said

Mom Stephanie said, “Absolutely beneficial! It is awesome, and I would suggest that if anyone is in our position to absolutely, it’s not even a thought just go for it.”

Mason is now 8 years old and a music lover, enjoying the sounds of Dad Charlie playing the guitar.

His quality of life is forever changed, and for the better.

Dad Charlie added, “He can’t walk, he can’t feed himself, he can’t communicate with us, so sound is like the one thing that he has, that brings joy.”