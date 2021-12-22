On the move this Christmas? Here’s a list of stores, restaurants that will be open, closed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

(WJW) — For those who aren’t staying home for Christmas, there are a few stores and restaurants that aren’t closing their doors.

Some have limited hours, and others vary depending on location, and some will be closed due to illness. So it’s recommended customers call their location to make sure they are open before heading out.

Businesses that will be open on Christmas Day:
Acme
Aldi: Operating on limited hours. Check your local store.
— Applebee’s
— Boston Market
— Denny’s
— Dunkin’
— IHOP
— McDonald’s
— Waffle House
Walgreen’s: Check your local pharmacy

Businesses that will be closed on Christmas Day:
BJ’s Wholesale
— Chick-fil-A
— Chili’s
Costco
Kohl’s
— Olive Garden
Sam’s Club
— Target
— Walmart
Whole Foods

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral