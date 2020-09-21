On the campaign trail today: Biden in Wisconsin, Trump in Ohio

News
Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are back on the campaign trail Monday.

Biden is in Wisconsin and is expected to deliver remarks in Manitowoc Monday afternoon. NewsNation will stream those remarks live in the player above.

Meanwhile, Trump is in Ohio where he has two events. He’ll deliver remarks at a virtual event “Fighting for The Great American Worker” in Vandalia, Ohio at 5 p.m. ET. Later in the evening, he’ll host a “Great American Comeback Event” in Swanton Ohio at 7 p.m. ET. NewsNation is efforting live streams of these events.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app