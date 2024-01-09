(WJW) — FirstEnergy says it is gearing up for heavy rain and strong wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour through Tuesday night.

As a winter system moves through, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for Northeast Ohio through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down, and power outages may result.

In an email to customers, FirstEnergy said it’s “on high alert and ready to tackle any challenges that may arise” with any potential service interruptions caused by the weather.

According to FirstEnergy, sustained winds and heavy rain could slow any restoration efforts; crews can’t safely operate bucket trucks when wind speeds exceed 40 miles per hour.

“Saturated soil and flooding can also hinder access and create hazardous conditions for crews as they work to make repairs to lines and equipment damaged by fallen trees and branches,” the release states.

FirstEnergy said there are a few ways to prepare ahead of the weather:

Keep electronic devices charged

Have a car charger on hand to charge mobile devices

Keep a flashlight, portable radio and batteries handy

Don’t use gas stoves, kerosene heaters or other open-flame heat sources

Keep an emergency supply of bottled water

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for the latest outage numbers.