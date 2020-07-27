On-duty Cleveland police officer fired after testing positive for ‘drug(s) of abuse’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police officer was fired last month after a long internal investigation, the city of Cleveland announced Monday.

Officer James Hummell, who had been with the force since 2001, was randomly selected for a drug test while at work back in August 2018, the city said. The test came back positive for ‘drug(s) of abuse,’ which is against police rules, regulations and procedures.

The officer, who had been in a patrol car with a loaded handgun that day, received an OVI at the time and an investigation was opened immediately by the Cleveland Division of Police, Internal Affairs Unit.

After the findings of the investigation were sent to the proper police leaders for a decision, the officer was officially fired on July 27. Hummell had most recently been on restricted duty, the city said.

Read the full termination letter right here.

