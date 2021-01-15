On and off snow showers expected as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A light mix will slowly exit this evening/early overnight.

A couple of disturbances this weekend and beyond will be the culprits for on and off snow showers. No significant snowfall in the forecast. Next shot of widespread snow… Sunday night.

Lake Erie is wide open for business so you can count on periods of light lake effect effect snow.

Lake Erie ice coverage…0%!

What are the chances given the long range outlook for Lake Erie to freeze over? Here are the 24 winters similar to this year at mid month. Of those 24 winters only 6 ended up with at least 80% ice cover

What needs to happen for significant ice coverage? READ MY WEATHER BLOG “SCOTT’S WORLD OF WEATHER” for details

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: