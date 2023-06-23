(WJW) – Overcast skies with on-and-off showers throughout the day. Nothing heavy with plenty of dry periods.

Cooler with temperatures between 70 and 75.

Looking ahead this weekend, Saturday’s coverage will be smaller, on-and-off with sunny periods, but a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid. We could see scattered storms late in the day ahead of the next cold front.

Humidity pulses north on-and-off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday and into Monday.

Temperature forecast:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s how we wrap up the month heading into July:

