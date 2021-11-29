Omicron headlines: Asian stocks sink as virus spreads

November 29, 2021

(WJW) – The Omicron coronavirus variant is impacting more countries, prompting travel restrictions as nations attempt to seal themselves off.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the new variant on November 26 from cases in South Africa.

B.1.1.529 has been named Omicron.

No cases have been identified in the U.S.

President Joe Biden will address the nation about the new variant Monday.

4 a.m. headlines

Asians stock markets fall Monday as the new variant has been found in more countries

(AP) – The Scottish government announces 6 new cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the UK total to 9.

(AP) – Japan has announced it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors due to the spread of the virus

France is awaiting laboratory confirmation of eight suspected cases of the new version of the coronavirus, involving people who traveled recently to southern Africa.

Australia reports 3 cases of the Omicron variant

Morocco is suspending all incoming flights due to the new variant

EU orders travel ban due to South Africa to stop virus spread