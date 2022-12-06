CLEVELAND (WJW) — Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton will be at Cleveland Public Square Thursday to host the SK8 to Elimin8 Cancer Celebration Ice Show.

Hamilton is welcoming families to Cleveland Public Square for a free show on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink.

There will be performances by Team USA Ice Dancers Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov, Franklyn Singley and the American Ice Theatre Cleveland.

Benefits from the event will go to the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center.

For more information, visit the Cleveland Public Square website.