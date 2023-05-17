OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Students at Olmstead Falls High School are looking to make an impact in the fight against childhood cancer by playing kickball.

The students organized and competed in its annual ‘Kick It’ kickball tournament, where a dozen teams squared off to raise funds for cancer research.

Each of a dozen teams paid a $200 registration fee, which will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Senior student Roger Thoma said it’s a great day to make a difference while having a good time.

“We just made sure that we had enough activities for the teams participating in the event,” Thoma said. “Along with the students who may not want to be on a kickball team, but rather on inflatables, yard games or food trucks.”

Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in the United States, resulting in 1,800 deaths each year, according to Alex’s Lemonade Stand. The organization said it has raised more than $250 million for cancer research.

The food trucks will donate at least 10 percent of the proceeds from the event.

Olmsted Falls teacher and Kick It volunteer Deana Harb’s daughter Ava is a childhood cancer survivor. She said it warms her heart to see the students take ownership of the event.

“It’s amazing, in particular, the senior class this year,” Harb said. “My daughter is a senior this year, so it’s not lost that this is a season that our family was not sure that we were going to see. To understand that these students are funding research that is saving someone else’s child and allowing their child to continue and grow and graduate, it’s amazing.”

Sophomore Mandy Bobkovich hopes everyone will consider donating because cancer can impact anyone.

“I’ve had family affected; older family affected by cancer,” Bobkovich said. “Even that is hard, so I can’t imagine it being a child.”

Olmsted Falls High School has raised more than $150K for childhood cancer research since 2010 with Kick It according to Harb.

More information including how to donate can be found here.