Olmsted Falls’ pole vaulter Katie Nageotte brings home the gold

USA’s Katie Nageotte competes in the women’s pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (AP/WJW) – Katie Nageotte won an unexpected gold for the United States in the pole vault at the Olympics ahead of world champion Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia.

The Olmsted Falls’ native Nageotte failed on her first two attempts of the competition at 4.50 meters but improved from there to clinch her first major medal.

The 30-year-old attended Olmsted Falls High School and Ashland University.

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: Katie Nageotte of Team USA celebrates after clearing 4.90 meters in the Women’s Pole Vault Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Sidorova took the silver at 4.85. Britain’s Holly Bradshaw won the bronze medal.

Nageotte cleared 4.90 at her third attempt in the medal-clinching round. Sidorova passed on her last chance at 4.90 and moved the bar to 4.95 but didn’t come close to clearing that.

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: Bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw of Team Great Britain, gold medalist Katie Nageotte of Team USA and silver medalist Anzhelika Sidorova of Team ROC pose for photos after the Women’s Pole Vault Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sidorova’s silver was the first medal in track and field at the Tokyo Games for the Russian team, which is competing under the Russian Olympic Committee name as a result of the country’s long-running doping scandal.